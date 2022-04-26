The Yunesit’in Government in partnership with BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a prescribed burn.

It will take place approximately 7 kilometers west of the Yunesit’in community and 25 kilometers east of Alexis Creek on the south side of the Chilcotin River.

The prescribed burn is about 88 hectares in size and may begin as early as today (April 26) and continue periodically until May 26th.

Smoke and flames will be highly visible from Yunesit’in, Highway 20, and surrounding areas.

Firefighters will closely monitor this fire at all times.