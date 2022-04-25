The Quesnel Fire Department was quick to respond to a grass fire earlier today (Monday)

Fire Chief Ron Richert says they got a call shortly after one this (yesterday) afternoon and arrived at the scene on Dale Lake Road with 3 pieces of apparatus and 8 firefighters.

“Upon arrival, we had quite a large area of grass that was involved. It was impeding on some structures but we were able to get the fire out before it threatened any structure in the area, ” Richert said.

Richert said they were on scene for about an hour and that they’ve had a rash of grass fires lately, mostly due to the high winds that we’re having, when people are burning grass with the high winds it doesn’t work very well.