The Women’s Wellness Fair saw a good turnout this year with Vendors lined up all across the Thompson River University gymnasium.

Community liaison Eileen Alberton said that the Wellness Fair went online last year, but she said it’s nothing like seeing people face to face like this year, and in the past.

“It’s been really really good. It’s been more than what I expected.” says community liaison Eileen Alberton.

“We’ve had lots of vendors, and I think all the vendors are happy, because of course as the person who organizes the event, I want them to be happy and to be willing to come back next year.”

Even though the Wellness Fair was supposed to take place in March during Women’s Wellness Week, it didn’t stop people from going to the event.