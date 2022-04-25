A development of an agricultural plan for the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is closer to becoming reality.

A consultant team was hired, and the first round of community engagement is about to take place.

The CRD Agricultural Area Plan is funded partially by the Local Government Partnership Program, with funding provided by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Government of BC. This is through the Investment Agriculture Foundation of B.C.

During the year, there will be extensive consultation with the community and stakeholders.

The round of engagement will include interviews and a survey launch. Later this spring and summer, there will be a virtual Town Hall event and in-person meetings with farmers and ranchers.

Recommendations from the plan will be translated into implementable actions along with a funding strategy to ensure they are achieved.

The survey will be open until May 15th.