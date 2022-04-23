With farming season back in full swing, Cariboo drivers are being asked to be respectful and patient with farm machinery on the roads.

It’s always good to know how you can make sure you’re not affecting any farm machinery.

“Well, they can not be in a hurry to pass, especially when it comes to corners, blind hills, or when there’s traffic.” says Victor Edwards, farmer and mechanic.

“They could help out by, if you get stuck for a little while behind some farm equipment, especially one with no lights, they can throw their four ways or hazards on.”

Edwards also noted to not pass wider vehicles in case it has metal sticking out. It could lead to your vehicle being damaged, and possibly end up in a wreck.