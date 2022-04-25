Work on the West Fraser Road Project to replace the washed-out portion with a new safer and more efficient road and bridge continues.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said once complete, the new road will provide a more reliable option for people by taking a new route that bypasses active slide areas.

The new two-lane road will eliminate the need for the current 17-kilometer route.

The Ministry said the project is approximately sixty percent complete with an anticipated completion date in the fall 0f 2023 and that no major delays were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or from last year’s extreme weather events.

The Ministry also stated that the contractor worked through the winter and was able to continue blasting rock material on the project site, producing riprap material at the Hardrock Quarry, and placing riprap to protect the banks of Narcosli Creek.

They were also able to keep working on the bridge for most of the winter.

The Ministry said as the weather warms up the contractor will be able to start excavating and placing soils for the roadbed in addition to rock blasting.

The budget for the West Fraser Road Project is $103.4 million.