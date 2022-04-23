This weekend will be seeing a nice bump in temperature as the Cariboo is looking to hit double digits.

Is it time to unpack all your summer essentials? Environment Canada helps break down if the rising temperature is seasonal or not.

“temperature wise, we’re kind of looking at generally seasonal conditions on average.” says Ken Dosanjh, operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“We’re kind of reaching highs near the mid teens, so anywhere 10 to 15 degrees, and then lows ranging between zero to five degrees. So this is about on average.”

Dosanjh also added that when the ridge of high pressure builds in, we should see generally dryer conditions, clear skies in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.