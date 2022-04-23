Williams Lake Councillor Jason Ryll will be taking on a new role as the new District Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

With Councillor Ryll taking on this new role, comes a different set of tasks to take on. However, it shouldn’t change what Councillor Ryll has already been doing.

“My job wouldn’t change, no.” says Jason Ryll, Williams Lake Councillor.

“I think if anything, now being the voice of business, as the Chamber of Commerce is in any community, is a good voice to have at the Council table.”

Councillor Ryll also went on to say that his goal in his new role is to provide stability to the organization he’s been involved in for quite a long time.

Councillor Ryll’s had some history with the Chamber of Commerce as he’s been on the board for nearly 20 years, and now started his new position on April 19th.