Nominations are being accepted now for the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce 2021 Citizen of the year.

Chamber President and Chair of the Committee Donna Barnett said it’s a great honor just to be nominated and encourages residents to pick up their forms at the Chamber Office or by downloading one from the Chamber website.

“We want them in by May 16th and the committee which is comprised of, probably 15 or 16 past Citizens of the Year who make the decision. They all see each nomination then they all put their vote in.”

After the committee has made its decision, Barnett explained how the award will be presented.

“On June 4th, when we are having our Community Appreciation Event, to have a big parade for our Fire Departments, Paramedics, Police, Search and Rescue, Emergency Social Services, and a big thank you day in our Park, and we will award the Citizen of the Year at that event.”

Barnett added that she has been the Chair of the Citizen of the Year Committee for the past 17-years and has seen many deserving residents nominated for this honor.