This weekend will be packed with different sporting events that will have Cariboo athletes taking part.

The 2022 Speedo Western Championships are underway in Edmonton for five members of the Williams Lake Blu Fins. Today (April 22nd), Taylor Fitzgerald and Morgan Langford will be competing in the 50 back, Rowan Smith and Jadyn Johnston will be competing in two different categories.

The competition began yesterday, and will continue until Sunday.

Four local teams including one from Williams Lake will be competing in the 11th annual Quesnel indoor mixed soccer tournament. The tournament will be taking place in the Gold Pan City.

The game will be all day tomorrow, and will finish up on Sunday.

The BC High School Rodeo season is back after its break since October. The competitors in the South division this weekend are from Quesnel, Williams Lake, Lac La Hache, Riske Creek and Horsefly. Two competitors are in the top 3 in their events for the south. First is Quesnel’s Taylor Fitchett, who is in first in Senior girls pole bending. The second competitor is Will Roberts from Lac La Hache. He is in second in tie down roping.

The competition is being held in Kamloops this weekend.

Mariah Mannering, a Quesnel barrel racer, will begin the Canadian Pro circuit with two rodeos this weekend. Mannering will be at the at the Dawson Creek rodeo, along with the Medicine Hat, Alberta Rodeo. Joining Mannering in Dawson Creek is Williams Lake’s Dariene Andros.

After this weekend’s CPRA series, next weekends rodeos will be in Drayton Valley and Crowsnest Pass, Alberta.

A few motocross racers from the Cariboo got some racing in last weekend in preparation for the BC Motocross Championship Series this weekend. The races will start tomorrow, and into Sunday in Kamloops.

The BC Motocross Championship Series will come to Quesnel on May 21st and 22nd, along with Williams Lake on September 10th and 11th.

BC Hockey’s male U-16 BC Cup is this weekend, which is taking place in Salmon Arm. There will be three Cariboo hockey players competing in the tournament, which are Quesnel’s Liam Richardson and Williams Lake’s Ben Fofonoff and Grady Gustafson.

The top players from the BC Cup tournament will be invited to a summer camp, and from that group, the players will be chosen for Team BC and the Canada Winter Games next February in Prince Edward Island.