The building permit has been activated and work has begun to renovate the Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

The project includes 82 rental units which City Councilor Scott Nelson said couldn’t come at a better time with a shortage of housing and rentals across the province.

“It’s absolutely exciting for the community. It’s a significant investment. 82 rental units are going to be in there, it’s going to be a remodel, renovation of the mall in downtown Williams Lake. It’s four years in the making and they pulled the building permit out a couple of weeks ago and they’re already tearing the back of the mall off.”

Nelson added that they anticipate the work to take 12 to 14 months.

“It’s a big, big project. It’s one of the biggest capital investments in the Cariboo. It’s going to revitalize that entire area as well as the entrance into the downtown core.”

When complete there will be 59 one-bedroom apartments, 20 two-bedroom units, 3 studio apartments as well as 164 parking spaces within the existing parkade designated for residents.