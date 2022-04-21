The City of Williams Lake, along with Interior Health is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory.

The areas that’ll be affected include the Westridge and golf course subdivisions, properties on Hodgson Road from Terra Ridge to Dog Creek Road, Deer Park Terrace, the Terra Ridge strata complex and the Pioneer Complex, as well as the Lutheran Church on Hodgson Road.

During ongoing replacement work of the water main on Hodgson Road, an upstream main cracked, and required depressurization of the local area.

The advisory issued out of an abundance of caution due to the length of time before repairs were able to be made.

The City and Interior Health are now awaiting the results of laboratory tests from samples taken at numerous locations and, once satisfactory outcomes are released, the boil water advisory will be lifted.

The timeline from sampling up to the results will be early next week. This is due to shipping and the lab turnaround time.

Residents are asked to heat their water to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to use of cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and more. You may want to use bottled water for baby formula.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the City of Williams Lake’s Municipal Services Department at 250-392-1785. You can also contact an Interior Health Drinking Water Protection Officer at 250-851-7340, option 1, with any concerns.