Quesnel Fire Department Extinguish Early Morning Vehicle Fire
Photo submitted by Faith Weys
The Quesnel Fire Department was called out this morning at 9:19 to a vehicle fire on the Johnson Loop by the Sani Dump.
Fire Chief Ron Richert said upon arrival they had a fully involved older Ford Pickup and crews responded quickly and extinguished the fire.
Richert said they responded with their main engine, five firefighters, and were on scene for about a half-hour.
He added that there were no injuries.