The Quesnel Fire Department was called out this morning at 9:19 to a vehicle fire on the Johnson Loop by the Sani Dump.

Fire Chief Ron Richert said upon arrival they had a fully involved older Ford Pickup and crews responded quickly and extinguished the fire.

Richert said they responded with their main engine, five firefighters, and were on scene for about a half-hour.

He added that there were no injuries.