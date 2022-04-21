Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate 24-year-old Trisha Billy-Elkins who was reported missing on April 20, 2022.

Police said in a release that she was last seen on April 20th in the area of Meldrum Creek Road, approximately 13 kilometers NorthWest of Moon Ranch.

BC RCMP Sargeant Chris Manseau said police are very concerned for Trisha Billy-Elkin’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Billy-Elkin is a First Nations female, 5 foot 3 inches tall, 210 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trisha Billy-Elkins is urged to contact Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).