Tomorrow (April 22) is Earth Day and Williams Lake residents will have an opportunity to give Mother Nature a helping hand.

Trevor Bigg Realtor PREC-Williams Lake Real Estate, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake, City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, NEXT GENeral-Mercantile, and Refillery, Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Potato House Project, and Downtown Williams Lake BIA, will once again team up to hold the second annual big garbage pickup.

Amber Gregg, Program Director for the Conservation Society said last year was the first time they partnered together with several other businesses and organizations.

“The Conservation Society has run litter picks in the past and they’ve gone well and we had a good turnout, but I think combining everybody’s networks together just gets the word out a little better, so I think we had roughly about 60 people show up last year.”

Gregg explained how you can get involved with tomorrow’s event.

“So everybody’s going to commence at the Rec Centre Parking lot Friday afternoon at 3 and do a garbage pickup in town and then everything will get weighed. There will also be prizes and all sorts of other fun things happening.”

Gregg says all tools and safety equipment will be provided and everything that’s picked during tomorrow’sND aNNUAL big garbage pickup will be taken to the landfill.