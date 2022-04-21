On April 20th at 10:07 am, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a vehicle incident at Fifth Street and Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House.

RCMP say an elderly gentleman reportedly driven onto a sidewalk while making a right turn from Fifth Street onto Birch Avenue. The incident caused a lot of distraction and concern for the public in the area who had to avoid him, as he tried to keep driving away from the scene.

RCMP officers found the man out of his vehicle and talking to a witness.

RCMP say after talking with the man, officers did not suspect any use of intoxicants by the driver. The man was shaken up, and explained what he was trying to do and where he was going.

After police spoke with the witness, they let the man continue on his way.

A request was forwarded to the superintendent of Motor Vehicles to review the man’s license, as a result of this incident based on the actions of the driver.