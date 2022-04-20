A Quesnel area rancher was randomly chosen to have an audit for grazing cattle.

The range that was under the audit covers just under 10,000 hectares and permits grazing of 620 Animal Unit Months (AUM). AUM is the amount of forage consumed by a cow in a 30-day period.

“Grazing cattle is management of forest and range practices act, and there’s a whole number of standards that ranchers have to meet, if they graze on crown land.” says Kevin Kriese, Chair of the Forest Practices Board.

“It’s set out in a bunch of regulations, but also what’s known as a range use plan that describes how they’re going to manage their cattle’s.”

Once the process of the audit is complete, no further steps are taken. The rancher can then go back to grazing cattle.