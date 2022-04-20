This (April 20) morning at approximately 9:37 Quesnel RCMP responded to a third-party report that a man was seen with a firearm outside Correlieu Secondary.

Police said both the high school and a neighboring elementary school were placed in lockdown while several officers searched both and did not locate a person with a firearm.

“At this stage of the investigation, there is no information to substantiate the threat,” Quesnel RCMP Sargeant Clay Kronebusch said in a news release, “This type of weapon complaint at a school is concerning for everyone involved. The quick response by the police and the lockdown procedures at the schools ensured the safety of the students and staff.”

Quesnel RCMP has not yet been able to identify the original caller and witnesses who were in the area at the time did not see a man with a firearm.

Police continue to investigate the incident to identify the origin of the phone call received and ask anyone with information to contact Quesnel RCMP.

The lockdown that occurred earlier this morning at Correlieu Secondary School has been lifted.