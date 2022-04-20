The Quesnel School District capital budget got its first three readings, which would allow projects to move forward.

“Every year we apply to the Ministry of Education with requests for major and minor capital projects.” says Jennifer Woollends, secretary treasurer for the Quesnel School District.

“Those were just approved for the upcoming year, so they had to be submitted June and September of last year, so this was just passing the bylaw.”

The Quesnel School District does have a few different projects lined up for the upcoming year.

The school district wants to do an exterior wall system at Lakeview Elementary. Woollends says this project will be similar to the one that took place at Dragon Lake Elementary this past year. Three electrical upgrades will also be taking place at Voyageur Elementary, Lakeview, and Riverview. The budget would also allow 4 new buses to replace the older buses.

Woollends says they’re excited for the projects that they have lined up for schools.