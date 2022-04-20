A special barbecue fundraiser is planned for later this afternoon at Unity Cannabis in Williams Lake.

Store Manager Brittney Peever says all of the proceeds will be going to Humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and explained how they came up with the idea.

“So a lot of the Bud Tenders and the people who are in charge of Unity basically just saw what Ukraine was going through and just knew that we could something from our store here and we knew that we had a lot of people that would definitely help us with raising donations. It’s definitely something we knew we would be able to put on and get people coming in and helping out with that. A lot of our customers are very helpful in donating and doing any kind of things that we usually have going on.”

Peever says the barbecue fundraiser will be held outside of Unity Cannabis between 3 and 7 today.