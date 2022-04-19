Saturday, April 16th at 4:45 am, Williams Lake RCMP was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Mackenzie Avenue North near Rose Street.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said when police arrived they found a Pontiac Sunfire had gone off the road and the driver, the lone occupant, had suffered critical injuries.

The adult woman was later pronounced deceased.

“The investigation is ongoing and police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash,” Saunderson said.