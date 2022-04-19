The BC Government has provided grants to 2 local governments and one First Nation in the Cariboo Fire Centre to support wildfire-risk-reduction initiatives.

The City of Williams Lake will be given almost $387-thousand to help with various fire smart activities, education, planning, development considerations, interagency cooperation, fuel management, in residential areas and critical infrastructure.

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation will receive $143-thousand 635 hundred to assist with education, planning, interagency cooperation, emergency planning, cross-training, fuel management, FireSmart activities for critical infrastructure.

And the City of Quesnel is in line for $56-thousand 900 hundred to assist with education, FireSmart activities in residential areas.

The funding is provided through the Firesmart Community Funding and Supports category of the Community Resiliency Investment program.