The Quesnel Fire Department was on the scene of a grass fire Easter Sunday afternoon on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road.

Fire Chief Ron Richert said they were called out around 3.

“Upon arrival, we had with the high winds a substantial amount of area that was burning and went into the treeline. We responded with approximately five apparatus, and fifteen firefighters and were on scene for approximately an hour and a half.”

Richert said the cause of the fire was due to someone burning grass and the high winds.

Richert reminds the public to be aware of windy conditions before doing any burning of grass or debris

and to be sure to have a water supply handy.