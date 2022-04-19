100 Mile House RCMP arrested one person after responding to a report of a robbery with a firearm at the A & W on Highway 97.

Staff Sargeant Svend Neilsen said they got the call yesterday (April 18) morning at 8:10 and when they arrived they located a female suspect fighting with two staff members in the office of the restaurant.

A firearm was located in the office area and the suspect was safely arrested without incident.

Neilsen said there were minor injuries to all parties involved and that BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue attended the scene.

BC Ambulance treated and transported one victim to the hospital and the 42-year-old suspect, who is known to Police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Neilsen said the woman is in custody awaiting a bail hearing this (Tuesday) morning.

100 Mile House RCMP continues to investigate and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Detachment.