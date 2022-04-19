An Archaeological Investigation Project is set to begin in the near future at Bull Canyon.

Tsi Del Del Chief Otis Guichon said they have hired Ridgeline Archaeology out of Prince George and today (April 19) they plan to hold a ceremony at the site to make sure that the work gets started in a good way.

Guichon explained what they are investigating and the importance of it

“We have pit houses all up and down the Chilko River so we are trying to protect our Heritage Sites. We use these Heritage Sites for teaching our youth, it’s all oral history so we’ve just been telling the stories of our Elders that have been there and using it as a Heritage Site that’s why we are doing this archaeological project.”

Guischon says they are trying to locate all of their Heritage sites so that they know where they are before they lose all their Elders

He added he’s not sure how long the project will take but they do plan on getting it done once it starts.