BC Wildfire Service and Ecosystem Restoration branch plans to have an ecosystem restoration burn near Riske Creek and Tl’esqox First Nations.

The fire is said to burn around 33 hectares south of highway 20, which is around 30 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake. The burning may begin as early as April 19th, and will continue periodically until May 1st.

BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control, and monitor the burning at all times. The smoke and flames will be highly visible from highway 20, and the surrounding areas.

BC Wildfire Services say the purpose of the prescribed burn are to:

Restore open grasslands by reducing encroachment from juniper and conifer trees

Improve the grasslands forage for future wildlife and cattle grazing

Reduce the wildfire risk in the area

Promote growth of local plant species while reducing the spread of invasive plant species

In terms of when the fires will begin, it will depend on the weather, site and venting conditions.