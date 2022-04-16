The three sets of six maps released from Geoscience BC can help see through glacial sediments and better understand mineral exploration between Prince George and Quesnel.

These maps will be available to anyone such as governments, communities and Indigenous groups.

“It’s really important that we look for additional minerals and metals deposits.” says Richard Truman, Vice president of external relations at Geoscience BC.

“An average electric car for example takes about four times the amount of copper as a regular car, so you can see the demand for those sorts off minerals and metals is going to increase over the next few years.”

Geoscience BC will be holding an open house on April 21st to talk about the maps, and you can register to join the open house on their website.