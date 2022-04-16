People in the Williams Lake area are starting to be turned away from their appointments due to short staffing.

The Covid vaccine has played a role in the short staffing, as some have refused to take it.

“The provincial mandate is in place to protect the most vulnerable, at-risk residents, and it is important that Interior Health maintains layers of protection for them.” says Interior Health.

With staff turning people away from their appointments, some have taken to social media to talk about their frustration and confusion on how the situation is being handled.

“The person who had to turn me away was visibly distressed about everything.” says Naden Parkin, International Commodities Trader.

“They’ve been working 12-14 hour days, short staffed, I’m sure they dealt with some sort of verbal abuse from other people, and they were facing shortages before this all happened.”

Interior Health says they will not be re-hiring employees who have chosen to remain unvaccinated, and encourage people to get the vaccine. This including their second booster when it’s available for their age group.