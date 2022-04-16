An event usually held in March in Williams Lake during Women’s Wellness Week will be taking place soon.

The Wellness Fair put on by the Women’s Contact Society is set to go Saturday, April 23rd from 10 until three at Thompson Rivers University Gymnasium.

Community liaison Eileen Alberton said that even though it’s based around women, men are more than welcome to attend as well.

“What it’s all about is to feature vendors, usually local, that produce services or things that make women’s lives happier and make them feeling better about themselves.”

Albertson noted that you can bring your children, your husband, your boyfriend, which she is sure they may be interested in what they’ll see there, and maybe they’ll find something for Mothers Day or birthdays.

What should have been the 5th annual Wellness Fair is now the third, again due to covid canceling it the last two years.

We asked Albertson if this event has been well attended in the past.

“It has actually been really, really good. I think there were over 100 people the last time the Women’s Contact Society had it which would have been 3 years ago at the Elks. Obviously, we couldn’t have it there this year since it has closed that’s why we’re holding it at TRU.”