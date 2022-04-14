After being on youtube the last 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular Williams Lake outdoor Summer Concert Series will be making a comeback.

Performances in the Park begin Thursday, July 7th in Boitanio Park and there are still some openings for local musicians to be a part of it.

Manager of Performances in the Park, Venta Kutkauskas said there were much fewer applications this time around than in past years.

“I think we’re dealing with a music business and a festival circuit that’s just getting back online and getting its groove back and some of the festivals are starting up a little later whether they even go ahead. We’re just making a schedule now and getting closer to solid bookings but we’re not there yet.”

Rutkauskas noted that a goggle form is available on the Performances in the Park website that can be filled out over the next few weeks.

“We have a google form that’s available on our Performances in the Park website that artists can fill in anytime and actually I encourage that even if they don’t get on the bill for this year’s summer series, we’re always interested in keeping an eye on who’s performing and who’s local. We’re always interested in hearing from people, sometimes holes appear much later in the schedule and sometimes bands cancel closer to the date.”