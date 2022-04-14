With Easter Long Weekend around the corner, comes traveling for some people.

It’s best to know some road safety for those wanting to take a road trip. Roads this season can be unpredictable, from a change in weather, to drivers not paying attention to what’s in front of them. ICBC is asking drivers to take caution when going on their trip.

On average, 62 people are injured in 330 crashes every year in the Southern Interior, which includes the Cariboo region.

“Majority of these crashes are preventable.” says Ingrid Brakop, road safety and community coordinator at ICBC.

“We know that speed, impaired driving, distracted driving are sort of the big three in terms of collisions.”

Brakop added that drivers should enjoy their drive, have both hands on the wheel, and enjoy the scenery.

It’s important to plan out your route before starting your Easter trip, and drive according to the road conditions.