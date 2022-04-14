Cariboo resident woke up to some pretty chilly temperatures for this time of year, but it wasn’t record cold for April 14th.

Derek Lee, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, goes over some of the numbers.

“Way back in 1953 for the Quesnel area our record was -12.2 degrees, and what we observed this morning was -7 degrees, so not really record-breaking there. And in the Williams Lake area we had a record of -11.5 degrees in the year 2000, but what we observed this morning was -8 degrees.”

Lee says it is definitely cooler than normal though, as the low typically for this time of year is around zero.

He says we will get into more seasonable temperatures over the Easter long weekend and into next week.

“Starting tomorrow (Friday) our daytime temperatures will definitely feel a little bit warmer, and that will be the trend into the Easter weekend. We can see a high of possibly getting back to plus 10 degrees for Sunday, but we’re not quite in the clear in terms of precipitation. On Monday, there will be a chance that we might see some wet snow in the morning and gradually that will change to rain showers in the afternoon. Monday we’re looking at a high of plus 9 as well for the area, so definitely into the warmer side, and as far as I can see for next week we’re going to stay into the low teens as well.”

It is unlikely we will hit any records before then.

The record low for this morning on the 15th is -8.3 degrees in Quesnel from 1953, and -6.6 degrees in Williams Lake from 2000.