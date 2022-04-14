This weekends sporting events in the province will have no shortage in ties to the Cariboo.

The first event is the BC Indoor Archery Championships, which is being held in the Quesnel Curling Centre. Ages starting at 10 to 20 will be competing in different categories such as compound, recurve, and barebow. Archers aged 21 and up in the senior or master division, will be competing in five to six different categories.

This event will be taking place between April 15th to the 17th.

The second event is the BC Alpine Teck North Zone Finals, which is being held in Smithers.

16 out of the 86 competitors will be representing the Lightning Creek Ski Club from Quesnel. There will be four categories for this event, which include U-12, U-14, U-16, and U-19. The event is also for both male and female competitors.

This event will go from the 15th to the 17th