One of the accused in a murder and attempted murder in the Williams Lake area has pled guilty in Supreme Court in Vancouver.

27-year old Jayson Gilbert pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of second degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Gilbert is due back in court on June 30th to set a date for sentencing.

The charges are in connection with the death of Branton Regner.

Regner and another individual were reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge on August 9th, 2019, and he was found deceased in the Fraser River a little over two weeks later on the 27th.

Two other men from the Williams Lake area were also charged in connection with this case.

Charges against 27-year old Jordell Sellers were stayed by Crown Counsel back in October, while a trial is currently underway for 25-year old Micheal Drynock.

Gilbert is also charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of Williams Lake resident Richard Duncan on August 6, 2019.

That trial is set for September of this year.