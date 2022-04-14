Many hands make light work.

And it takes substantially more to put on an event like the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede.

General Manager of the Williams Lake Stampede Association Amber Nustad said the number of volunteers needed is in the hundreds and duties range from scanning tickets to manning the Let Er Buck Saloon.

Nustad said the Association knows not everybody can give up their time, all day every day the Stampede is on, and that any and all help is appreciated and explained how you can be involved.

“We’ve got a spot on our website for volunteering and there’s a handy little Google form on there that you just fill it all out and it goes to our Volunteer Committee that’s looking after all the volunteers.”

She added that if they didn’t have volunteers they simply couldn’t put on an event the size of the Stampede.

When asked about ticket sales, Nustad said everybody is excited to get their tickets, and not just from the Cariboo area.

“When I started back in this position in November I had people emailing from Europe asking what dates we were setting aside for the Stampede because they were already starting to try and plan their holidays here for the summer and wanted it to encompass the Stampede.”

The 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede will take place from June 30th to July 3rd.