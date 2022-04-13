For two-plus weeks last month, the empty bowl fundraiser took place and the Program Coordinator for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Amber Gregg has the results.

“The total amount that we sold were 180 bowls and at 20-bucks a pop that’s 36-hundred dollars we raised. So we’re going to divide that up between the local Food Banks, St Vincent De Paul has a food program, the Women’s Contact Society also has a box program, and the Salvation Army. All three of those organizations have clients that rely on them for nutritious foods so we’re happy to help them out.”

Gregg said last year’s empty bowl fundraiser total was just over 32-hundred dollars and thanked the Cariboo Potters Guild for their time in creating these unique bowls.

“Definitely they did the majority of the work,” Gregg said, “It was really a partnership where the Conservation Society has people in place to be able to promote events like this. Because it’s an event that highlights awareness around food security, and there’s zero waste because people get to take the bowls home and they get something lovely and handcrafted from the area, it fits with both organizations.”