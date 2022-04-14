Cariboo residents will get a chance to have their say later this month on what the future electoral boundaries in the area might look like.

Members of the 2021 Electoral Boundaries Commission will be in Quesnel and Williams Lake on Friday, April 29th.

A public meeting will begin at 9 am in the banquet room of the Sandman Hotel on Chew Road in Quesnel on that day, and at 3 pm at the Cariboo Memorial Complex on Proctor Street in Williams Lake.

Those that plan to make a presentation are asked to e-mail in advance.

There will also be a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 3rd at 5 pm.

The deadline for input is May 31st, and the Commission will then deliberate and work on a preliminary report for government that is due by October 21st of this year.

There is some fear that the Cariboo ridings, Cariboo-North and the Cariboo-Chilcotin, could become one large riding due to a lack of population.

It is also possible that more ridings could be added to the coast.

Any changes that are made would be for the next provincial election.

There are three members on the Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer is the Chair.

The other two appointees are Linda Tynan, professional local government management consultant, and Anton Boegman, British Columbia’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Once a preliminary report is presented to government, there will be another round of public consultation before a final report is completed by April of 2023.