BC Hydro is set to switch the current street lights in Williams Lake to energy-efficient LEDs.

The new LED lights will help improve public safety by increasing visibility of sidewalks and roads during the evening. The lights will also use 50% less energy, and last three times longer. We would be looking at up to a 20-year lifespan for the new LED lights.

“Drivers and pedestrians are going to notice that it’s a lot brighter.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services.

“We’ve already had some changed, and they were because of the old ones burning out, so they’ve been putting the new LEDs in.”

Warnock also says they’re hoping that there will be some cost savings, from the energy savings.

The switch between the lights will be taking place from April 19th to May 31st. Interruptions to service are expected to be minimal, and there may be some short-term lane closures put in place.

The City asks residents to use appropriate caution when BC Hydro crews are working on roadways.