BC Wildfire Service along with Recreation Sites and Trails BC will be conducting three small risk reduction prescribed burns.

Burning may begin as early as tomorrow (April 14) at Chimney Lake North Recreation Site, Chimney Lake Centre Recreation Site, and the Felker Lake Recreation Site.

During burn operations, BC WildFire Service said recreational sites in the area will be closed or restricted and that signage and roadblocks will be placed on the trails as needed.

The public is reminded to refrain from entering the area where burn operations are occurring.

Smoke will be highly visible to the surrounding communities and BC WildFire staff will prepare, control, and monitor the fire at all times.

Once the prescribed burns have begun they will continue periodically until April 30, 2022.