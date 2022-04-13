During the Committee of Whole Council meeting in Williams Lake (April 12th), an annual funding towards Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation was presented to Council.

The proposal looked to have an annual funding of $80,000 to $100,000. This would help cover the learnings of First Nations’ language and culture. This would also look to combat racism.

Examples were presented of other locations doing similar work. Kamloops focused the funding towards language and culture, and Yellowknife gave financial help for Indigenous communities, along with other ways of support.

City Council made note that they have been collaborating with Indigenous communities to discuss different issues. Council is looking to build its relationships before reconciliation. This is to help build trust.

It was pointed out that City Council has been doing similar things to what this presentation went over.

City Council is not ready for this recommendation yet, but will discuss about the proposal. Time is needed, and City Council still needs to get this years, and years beyond 2022, budget sorted out.