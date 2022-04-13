The Province is urging people to prepare for this year’s wildfire and flood season.

People in the Cariboo can take precautions, and better protect their homes and financial security by buying flooding and fire insurance. People who have purchased insurance should review their policies to make sure the coverage best meets your needs.

There are other ways you can protect your home as well. Some ways you can go about that is removing combustible material around your home. These materials include woody shrubs, dry grasses, and clearing leaves and branches away from your household.

You can also make sure your lawn watered and mowed. There is also a wildfire preparedness guide you can check out to possibly help reduce damage to your home.

To help reduce flooding in your household, you can make sure your gutters and downspouts are clear of any debris.

You can also check the flood preparedness guide to make sure you can be ready in case of a flood.

It is also best to make sure you are ready to evacuate in case you have to leave your home in short notice.