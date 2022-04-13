Dusty Cathcart came out on top as the College of New Caledonia in Quesnel hosted the Skills Canada provincial competition on Friday. (April 8)

He also won in Abbotsford back in 2019.

Sergio Jorquera, Millwright/Machinist Instructor at CNC in Quesnel, explains how the competition went.

“It was a two part event. Two of the students started doing alignment and vibration analysis on one side. They were given three hours to do that. And the other two candidates were doing the motor installation and layout of equipment and tube bending, and they were also given three hours. Then after the three hours, the two groups switched over after an hour of lunch.”

Here, Jorquera tells us what’s next for Cathcart.

“Dusty is going to compete now in Vancouver around May 26 and 27, and that’s a two-day competition down there that he’ll be involved in. He’s actually going to be competing for a spot on the national team in Shanghai, China in October this year.”

Cathcart is also the defending national champion.

Jorquera says hosting the provincial event was a great opportunity to put the spotlight on the success of the program in Quesnel.

“This event actually put a little bit of a highlight on our millwright trade, and also in the northern region because it’s never really been held up here. It’s always been down in Vancouver. So a lot of our participants, a lot of our vendors, a lot of our sponsors, were able to come out and see the event much closer than if it was down in Vancouver.”

Another local CNC student, Marshall Kline, took home the silver medal.