Wednesday, April 13 at 8 am, the Cariboo Regional District will be turning the water mains off to the following streets in the 108 Mile Ranch area:

Telqua Drive (lower portion)

Sussnee and Anzeeon Roads

The water will remain off for approximately 2 hours or until the repair work is complete.

The Cariboo Regional District said notices will be handed out today (April 12) to the affected homes in the area and this is being done due to some repair work on a building.