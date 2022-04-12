More than $110 million in joint Federal and Provincial funding was given to 57 community, recreation, and green infrastructure projects across BC.

In the Cariboo, Xeni Gwet’in First Nation will receive just under $5 million to construct a community care center in the Nemaiah Valley.

Including in that project are a gathering space, meeting rooms, kitchen, solar farm, and amenities.

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation will contribute $555,500 as well.

Yunesit’in First Nation receives $300-thousand in Federal Funding to add a roof structure over the outdoor rink and build change rooms, washrooms, and bleachers in the rink area.

Yunesit’in First Nation to contribute $100-thousand towards the project.

Williams Lake First Nation is set to receive $191,477 in Federal Funding to rehabilitate the playground, replace the gravel with a rubberized surface and install a ramp.

$63,826 will be contributed to the project will be contributed by Williams Lake First Nation.

Other Cariboo communities benefiting from the funding, 100 Mile House, $1.7 million in joint funding to replace the timber Horse Lake Bridge with two-lane steel and concrete bridge with a single sidewalk and bike path.

And just over $2-hundred thousand will be given to perform upgrades to approximately 2.6 kilometers of trail in the West Fraser Timber Park trail network in Quesnel.

That includes realignments and installation of point of interest markers and signage.

The City of Quesnel to contribute $72,766.