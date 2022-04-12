In an effort to reduce wildfire risks, the BC WildFire Service is planning a prescribed burn near the City of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation.

Burning may begin as early as tomorrow (April 13) and continue periodically until April 30th and will cover approximately 33 hectares adjacent to White Road.

Traffic control will be on-site on White Road to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

The BC WildFire Service said smoke and flames from this prescribed burn will be highly visible from Williams Lake, Williams Lake First Nation, Highway 97, and surrounding areas.

Purpose of this prescribed:

Maintain fuel management treatment work that was completed in 2010 in this area by removing combustible materials.

Reduce the wildfire hazard within the wildland-urban interface.

And promote the growth of local plant species while reducing the spread of invasive plant species.

BC WildFire Service staff, the Williams Lake Fire Department and local First Nation fire crews will carefully prepare, control and monitor the fires at all times.