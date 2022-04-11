Urgent Drug Alert Issued By Interior Health
Image from Interior Health
Williams Lake is under an urgent drug alert.
It was issued this past Friday (April 8th) by Interior Health after benzodiazepines and extreme levels of fentanyl were found in a sample tested in the Lake City.
Interior Health said in a release that it looks yellow and chalky and contains 25 to 30 percent fentanyl and benzodiazepines.
There is a high risk of overdose as well as a high risk of fatal overdose, and long periods of sleep and drowsiness are likely.
Interior Health says this alert is in effect until April 15th.