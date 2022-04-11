Williams Lake is under an urgent drug alert.

It was issued this past Friday (April 8th) by Interior Health after benzodiazepines and extreme levels of fentanyl were found in a sample tested in the Lake City.

Interior Health said in a release that it looks yellow and chalky and contains 25 to 30 percent fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

There is a high risk of overdose as well as a high risk of fatal overdose, and long periods of sleep and drowsiness are likely.

Interior Health says this alert is in effect until April 15th.