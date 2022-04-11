Overnight lows in the Cariboo have been lower than the seasonal average.

That trend is expected to affect daytime highs for the remainder of this week.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee said the average high for this time of the year is 13 degrees.

“This week the daily highs will range between 5 to 7 degrees until we get into the weekend. It looks like by Sunday we might get back to warmer temperatures in the low teens for the Cariboo.”

Lee said the reason for the drop in temperature is due to a ridge of High Pressure but with the cooler weather the Cariboo is going to see a trade-off.

“We’re going to see mainly sunny skies but just cooler weather. Right now in the Springtime, it’s generally nice but on the cool side, and from what I can see no real signs of precipitation are expected either.”

Lee noted that the lower temperatures are not usual for this time of year and as of up to this Thursday the Cariboo will be 5 to 7 degrees cooler than what the Region normally can expect.