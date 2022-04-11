The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene earlier this morning responding to a dumpster fire at the Hamilton Hotel.

Deputy Chief Joan Flaspohler said just before 8 they were called out and when they arrived there was just smoke coming out of it.

Flaspohler added they were able to quickly extinguish it and had this reminder for the public

“We want to make sure the community knows with dumpster fires we’re never aware of what’s inside. If you do see one call 9-1-1 and stay clear of it just in case there’s anything in there that once heated could be dangerous to bystanders.”

Flaspholer said the fire was contained to the dumpster and there was no structural damage.

“We’re uncertain what would have caused it but there are always multiple items that could be put within a dumpster that could start an ignition so we just want to make sure that you’re very diligent in not putting anything in it that might be an ignition source,” Flaspohler said.