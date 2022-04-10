A call from the public to Police brought welcomed news to Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members.

On Saturday, April 9th, Alexis Creek Officers responded, located, and recovered the stolen Search and Rescue Truck that had some damage.

Despite the recovery of the vehicle, some unique rescue equipment remains outstanding:

“It was a call from the public that led to the recovery of this specialized truck, and Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for these unique rescue tools,” said Williams Lake RCMP Corporal Brett Squire in a news release. “These Halmatro rescue tools are unique and if something resembles them is observed, outside a fire or search and rescue hall, we would like to hear about it.”

Police say no arrests have been made, however, the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.

Police said an inspection and any necessary repairs, will be required prior to the truck re-entering service to the region.