100 Mile House RCMP are on the lookout for a Rescue Fire Truck that was stolen from the Interlakes Fire Department yesterday (Saturday) morning.

The truck is described as a white Ford F150 with the BC license plate number RN1120, and along with the equipment and tools, is valued at around $80,000.

The vehicle was stolen from Hall #3, which is near Lee Road and Highway 24.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the detachment.